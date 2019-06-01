Woman gets 10-year RI for drug peddling

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Rangareddy on Friday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a woman, who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Hyderabad airport on charges of drug peddling.

DRI sleuths seized 1.99 kg of cocaine worth ₹10 crore from Jyothi Jha, a resident of Delhi, who arrived at RGIA from Dubai by an Emirates flight on May 17, 2016.

The court also sentenced Jha to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh and in default to suffer RI for a period of one more year for the offence.

“Five hard cover books were found in her hand luggage and the white lumpy powder was concealed inside the covers lined with aluminium foils. The officers recovered substance in the form of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine. A total of 1.99 kg of cocaine valued at ₹10 crore was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act 1985,” a press release said.

The woman passenger told the officials that she was smuggling the contraband into India at the behest of some Nigerians with whom she got acquainted in New Delhi.