Woman from Hyderabad found murdered in Australia

March 10, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a woman from A.S. Rao Nagar of Hyderabad was found in a mobile garbage bin on Mount Pollock Road in Buckley, Australia on Saturday afternoon.

Chaitanya Swetha Madhagani, originally from A.S. Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, had moved to Australia with her husband Ashok Raj Varikuppala. Both of them hold Australian citizenships and reside in Point Cook with their son. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi said that they are yet to receive a formal complaint in this regard.

Swetha’s husband Ashok, reportedly the primary suspect in the case, is said to have left for India with their three-year-old son just days before the police discovered her body. Shwetha’s body was located 84 km away from her residence in Point Cook, which is also being considered as a crime scene. Photos of the crime scenes flooding social media platforms show the police taking photographs of the cars and the surrounding the house to scout and gather clues.

