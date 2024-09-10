ADVERTISEMENT

Woman from Dhoolpet found selling drugs in packets of turmeric powder 

Published - September 10, 2024 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Dhoolpet was nabbed by Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise Department for allegedly resealing and peddling marijuana in packets of turmeric powder.

An Excise official said that they nabbed Neha Bai following a tip off that she was peddling drugs by concealing it in turmeric powder packets. “We seized 10 packets of ganja from her, weighing 100 grams each, and registered a case against her,” said an official. 

In another case, two men were caught allegedly in possession of five grams of MDMA. The men, Ravishetty Satyasiva Kumar and T. Jyoti Kiran, were nabbed from Balkampet area after their two-wheeler was intercepted. “A third person, Karamshetty Venkatasai Dilip, is currently absconding and is believed to be involved with the two. The seized drugs have been sent for forensic analysis,” added the officials. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

