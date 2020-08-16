Woman found dead

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 22:37 IST

Heavy debts reportedly drove her to take the extreme step

A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at Narsingi here on Sunday. Shilpa Gopireddy, wife of Subba Reddy, a senior consultant with Capgemini ended her life. A resident of Alkapuri township, she took the extreme step due to debts, Narsingi police said. A note purportedly, left behind by the victim, stated that she was infected with COVID-19 and asked the relatives not to touch her body. However, police said that Shilpa did not got herself tested for the virus.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.

