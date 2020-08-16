Hyderabad

Woman found dead

A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment at Narsingi here on Sunday. Shilpa Gopireddy, wife of Subba Reddy, a senior consultant with Capgemini ended her life. A resident of Alkapuri township, she took the extreme step due to debts, Narsingi police said. A note purportedly, left behind by the victim, stated that she was infected with COVID-19 and asked the relatives not to touch her body. However, police said that Shilpa did not got herself tested for the virus.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 10:37:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/woman-found-dead/article32369570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story