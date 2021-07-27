Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 21:51 IST

A 55-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances at her house in Nacharam.

According to Nacharam inspector of police T Kiran Kumar, the victim is Lalitha. She, along with her husband, identified as Prabhakar, consumed alcohol on Monday night and got into an argument.

“The two have family disputes. They consumed liquor at night and got into an argument. Her body was found on the floor. Locals are alleging foul play, but we have registered a suspicious death case, and are investigating,” Mr Kumar said.

The body has been shifted for post-mortem.