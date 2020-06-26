Hyderabad

Woman found dead on birthday

Sajja Nagakumari (35), a private employee from KPHB Colony, was found dead at her house on her birthday on Thursday. She committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan due to family disputes, police said.

The victim was married to Vijay Kumar in 2004, and after three years the couple were living separately.

“She might have been disgusted with her life and committed suicide and we do not have any suspicions over the death,” her parents told KPHB Colony police.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)

