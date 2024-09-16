Woman found dead inside a hotel room in Gachibowli

Mystery shrouds the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Gachibowli on Monday (September 16, 2024) morning. Police said that she had checked in two days ago for the weekend to party with three of her friends.

The victim, Kolla Shruti, had finished her nursing course and was interning with a private hospital in Mahabubnagar, said Gachibowli Inspector S. Anjaneyulu. “She came to the city for Ganesh immersions and checked in with three of her friends, including two men and one woman. They are common friends and had partied in the hotel room, located in Anjaiah Nagar,” said the Inspector. Alcohol bottles were found in the room.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that she allegedly ended her life in the room on Sunday night when she was alone. “Her friends stepped out for dinner and she stayed back complaining of a headache. They returned at around 3 a.m. The room was opened with the masterkey of the hotel staff. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. We started questioning her friends. A case is booked under section 194 (suspicious death) of the BNSS and the body was shifted for an autopsy,” added the officer.