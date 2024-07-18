ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ‘entrepreneur’ who conned man of ₹3.06 crore arrested by Cyberabad police

Published - July 18, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a woman for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of ₹3.06 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panuganti Indira Devi Reddy alias Indirala Indira Devi Reddy, 29, was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

As per the complainant S. Sathyanarayana, the woman fabricated a persona of an entrepreneur, claiming ownership of beauty parlours, food business, and several properties in Hyderabad. “She took ₹3.06 crore from the victim on the pretext of investment and high returns and also mortgaged the complainant’s two cars,” said Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad.

“Additionally, she used the victim’s money to purchase high-end smartphones for herself and her associates. When confronted, Ms. Reddy allegedly threatened the victim with false police cases,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US