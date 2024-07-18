Woman ‘entrepreneur’ who conned man of ₹3.06 crore arrested by Cyberabad police

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a woman for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of ₹3.06 crore.

Panuganti Indira Devi Reddy alias Indirala Indira Devi Reddy, 29, was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

As per the complainant S. Sathyanarayana, the woman fabricated a persona of an entrepreneur, claiming ownership of beauty parlours, food business, and several properties in Hyderabad. “She took ₹3.06 crore from the victim on the pretext of investment and high returns and also mortgaged the complainant’s two cars,” said Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad.

“Additionally, she used the victim’s money to purchase high-end smartphones for herself and her associates. When confronted, Ms. Reddy allegedly threatened the victim with false police cases,” the official added.