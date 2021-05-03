Woman ends life over tea reprimand

Hyderabad

03 May 2021 23:34 IST

A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her residence at Reshimbagh under Golconda police station area here on Sunday.

As per the police, Bibi, a home-maker, ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling, after her mother-in-law admonished her for preparing tea very badly.

On Sunday evening, the mother-in-law was upset with Bibi over the extra tea powder that was there in the concoction, and chided her.

“As a result, she got upset, locked herself in a room, and resorted to the extreme step,” police said. The incident took place around 6.30 p.m.

The victim is survived by husband Syed Habeeb and their one-and-a-half year old daughter. The couple got married in 2018.

Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(Roshni suicide intervention centre +914066202000, 6666 1117)