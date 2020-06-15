Woman drowns two children in ‘suicide pact’

A woman allegedly drowned her two children in the mini tank bund here in the intervening hours of Sunday and Monday, in what was portrayed to be a failed suicide pact, but police suspect the incident may be a plain case of murder.

According to locals and walkers at Saddula Cheruvu, who alerted the police, Nagamani was seen crying on the bund at around 6 a.m., while her son Harshavardhan, 6, dead and face down floated there. When the police arrived, she reportedly said she had pushed her another child, Jyothi Madhavi, 9, into the tank, and in the last moment she dropped the idea of ending her life, out of remorse.

The police after a long search retrieved the body of Jyothi Madhavi.

Nagamani, hailing from Singireddypalem married Prashant Kumar, a scrap metal worker and resident of Vidya Nagar in 2006. Late on Sunday night, Nagamani left the house with the children after a prolonged argument , and on Monday early hours she told locals and onlookers that the extreme step was out of frustration with her husband.

Suryapet town police, however, suspect there is more to the incident than what was being narrated by the woman. Officials indicated, “Suspicion suggests several angles.”

And so, the police was also rummaging through available CCTV footage and verifying call detail records of several suspicious persons. Nagamani was booked for murder of her children, and an investigation is underway.