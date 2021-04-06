Woman dies in Auto Nagar road accident

Hyderabad

06 April 2021 00:12 IST

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries after a speeding lorry hit their bike they were travelling on at Auto Nagar in Vanasthalipuram here on Monday.

The victims, Swathi and her husband Ramesh, 29, residents of Vanastalipuram, were returning to their home, when the accident took place. When they reached Auto Nagar, a the lorry rammed their bike from behind, as a result the couple fell off on the road and suffered severe injuries.

While Swathi succumbed to the injuries on the spot, Ramesh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

A case was registered and their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Playful act turns fatal

A playful act by a group of friends turned fatal for one of them after the victim drowned in a pond at Kondapur in Ghatkesar here on Sunday.

The victim, M Srinu (25), a private employee from Balaji Nagar of Ghatkesar, along with his friends O. Gopi and B Pochaiah, went a nearby pond to swim. Srinu, who was taking bath by sitting on the bank, was forcibly dragged into the water by his friends, as a result they drowned. Police said that the duo had no intention to kill him, but due to their reckless act Srinu lost his life. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against Gopi and Pochaiah, and a probe is on.

Woman found dead

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at her residence at Madhavanagar Colony of Miyapur here on Sunday.

The victim, Krishna Niveditha, who worked as administration officer at New India Assurance Company, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan around 2.45 p.m.

She was soon rushed to Udbhava Hospital, Miyapur where the doctor declared her dead. On Monday, the victim’s parents and relatives approached police alleging that they were suspicious of her death and lodged a complaint against her husband Vamshi.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)