Woman ‘denied’ treatment at govt. hospital dies at bus stand

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

21 December 2020 00:16 IST

An ailing old woman died on the premises of the bus stand in Bhadrachalam on Saturday night after her husband’s attempts to get timely medical treatment for her proved futile.

The woman identified as Rama of Kothagudem died on the platform at the bus stand while waiting for a bus to return to the coal town along with her husband Sammaiah, 65, a labourer. Sammaiah, who brought her to Bhadrachalam for treatment but failed to get her admitted to the government area hospital in the temple town, cried inconsolably alongside the body of his wife.

He reportedly told the local shopkeepers that the hospital staff allegedly asked him to come along with his wife on Monday citing non-availability of specialist doctors, sources added. Moved by his plight, the local shopkeepers and the Bhadrachalam bus depot manager B Srinivas made arrangements for transportation of the body to their native village in a private ambulance.

The hospital authorities concerned could not be reached for a comment.