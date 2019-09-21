Woman delivers in washroom

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of the district headquarters government hospital on Friday.
According to sources, Rajita of Shamnapur village in Havelighanapur mandal came to the hospital four days ago. She has been suffering from anaemia and doctors suggested shifting her to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. On Friday, she came to the hospital and complained of labour pains. She delivered a baby boy after going to the washroom. Doctors provided treatment to her and later shifted her to Gandhi Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor