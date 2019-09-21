Hyderabad

Woman delivers in washroom

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of the district headquarters government hospital on Friday.

According to sources, Rajita of Shamnapur village in Havelighanapur mandal came to the hospital four days ago. She has been suffering from anaemia and doctors suggested shifting her to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. On Friday, she came to the hospital and complained of labour pains. She delivered a baby boy after going to the washroom. Doctors provided treatment to her and later shifted her to Gandhi Hospital.

