Woman delivers baby with help of 108 ambulance staff

A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in an open ground in Bapu Ghat near Langar Houz with help from GVK-EMRI 108 ambulance staff. Kavitha, along with her newborn, was admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Karwan, and are doing fine.

Sources said the woman, who was employed as a construction labourer, stays at a roadside hut in Bapu Ghat and lost her husband during the third month of pregnancy. On Monday afternoon, the security guard of a temple saw her lying in a pool of blood in an open ground and called 108 ambulance services for help.

“By the time we reached there, she was bleeding profusely and the baby’s head started to emerge. It was a complicated delivery as the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. We performed the delivery and rushed both of them to the CHC in Karwan. Both of them are in good health,” said Shaik Rabbani, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), one of the staff who performed the delivery.

EMTs of the ambulance service are trained in performing regular and complicated child births, providing neonatal resuscitation, till the mother and baby are admitted in hospitals.

The EMT said Kavitha’s was the fourth delivery that they had performed at home or on spot this month. In three other deliveries at Tolichowki, Karwan and near Tappachabutra, there was no time to shift the pregnant women to hospitals and the delivery had to be performed at homes.

GVK-EMRI 108 administration had earlier said 33% of the cases for which people seek help from the 108 are related to pregnancy. Every month, at least 80 babies in Telangana are born in ambulances during transit.