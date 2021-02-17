Hyderabad

Woman, daughter succumb to injuries in accident

A mother and daughter, who met with a road accident on February 14 in Toli Chowki area succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The victims are Reshma Begum (45) and Shabana Begum (25). They were residents of Suleman Nagar in Chintalmet, Rajendra Nagar.

The duo had disembarked from an auto in the evening on February 14. Shortly afterwards, they were struck by a two-wheeler. They were rushed to Osmania General Hospital. While Reshma Begum passed away on February 15, her daughter died on Tuesday.

