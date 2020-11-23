Woman, daughter die as car hits vehicle

Three others from family suffer injuries

A woman and her 11-month-old daughter died and three from their family suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in allegedly crashed into an unidentified vehicle on Nehru Outer Ring Road under Abdullapurmet police station limits here on Sunday morning.

The victims were going to the temple town of Yadadri from Bengaluru when the accident took place. When the car reached Koheda, between Bonguloor and Peddaamberpet, around 6.45 a.m., Ravi, who was behind the wheel, lost control and ran into the vehicle moving in the same direction. As a result, Triveni (26) and her daughter Trishika died on the spot, Inspector V. Swamy said.

Ravi and other passengers Ramadevi (62) and Narsimha Murty (64) suffered injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

A case was registered and police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras on the stretch to identify the vehicle.

Youngster dies

In another incident at Bowenpally, a youngster was killed and two of his friends are battling for life at Gandhi Hospital after the scooter they were triple riding on hit a median at Tadban on Sunday.

Victim Dharmender (24) worked at a tiles shop in Medchal. Deepak (23) and Rahul (23) were workers of an electric shop in Ameerpet and petrol pump respectively, and they hail from Madhya Pradesh.

Bowenpally Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy said that the trio was going at a high speed when the accident took place around 4.30 p.m. near the graveyard at Tadban.

Dharmender, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control and hit the road median, and they fell on the road and suffered serious injuries, he said.

“Soon, they were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where Dharmender succumbed to injuries,” Mr. Reddy said.