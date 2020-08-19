Woman crushed to death under towing vehicle

Hyderabad

19 August 2020

A pillion rider was crushed to death under a towing vehicle of the Hyderabad Traffic Police in Gopalpuram police station limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that the towing vehicle went to Naivedhyam Hotel, Bhoiguda to shift a car, which was abandoned due to road accident that took place on the intervening night of August 18 and 19, to facilitate free flow of traffic.

“While the crane staff was shifting the damaged car, a scooter tried to overtake the crane in a rash and negligent manner from the wrong side and suddenly the pillion rider, Lakshmi, lost her balance and fell off and came under the rear wheels of the traffic crane,” police said.

She suffered head injury and died on the spot. The scooter rider fled away from the spot. A case was registered and a probe is on.