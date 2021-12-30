Woman crushed to death as lorry hits bike

Husband and 3-year-old son sustain severe injuries

A woman, riding pillion on a bike, was mowed down by a speeding lorry at Athvelly on National Highway 44 near Medchal, on Thursday.

While the victim Sony (24) died on the spot, her husband Swamy (30) who was riding the bike and their three-year-old son Pranay, all residents of Dulapally, suffered severe injuries. Sony and Swamy were daily wagers.

According to Medchal inspector M.Praveen Reddy, the accident took place around 2.20 p.m. when the victims were going to their native village, Kalvakuntla in Medak district. “When they crossed a mosque at Athvally, a speeding lorry rammed their bike from behind, as a result, Sony fell off and came under the wheels, while her husband and son suffered injuries. Their condition is said to be stable,” he said.