Woman constable drowns in overflowing drain in Bhadrachalam

September 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

A woman head constable died after falling into an open drain amid heavy rain in Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as P.Sridevi, 51, a head constable attached to Kothagudem I Town police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She was deployed for bandobust duty in the town.

She slipped and fell in the open drain while walking towards the Annadana Satram near the temple complex for lunch, sources said. She was swept away in the swollen drain and her body was retrieved in the drain at sluice gates of the karakatta (flood bank) a short distance away.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s scheduled visit to Bhadrachalam town was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy rain and inclement weather conditions.

Mr.Rama Rao flew to Sattupalli town directly from Khammam, where he laid foundation stone for various development works, in Khammam district on Friday afternoon.