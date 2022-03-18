Woman commits suicide with two children

Unable to bear alleged persistent harassment by her husband and in-laws for additional dowry, a 24-year-old woman killed her two children by throwing them in a lake before committing suicide at Kothapally village in Gambhiraopeta mandal on Friday.

The incident sparked tension in the village as the relatives of the deceased from a neighbouring village flocked to Kothapally vociferously demanding stringent action against those responsible for the tragic death of the woman and her two children.

The deceased were identified as Rekha, 24, and her two daughters -- three-year-old Abhigna and six-month-old Hansika.

Rekha allegedly threw her two daughters into Ura Cheruvu before jumping into the lake in the early hours of Friday.

Local villagers noticed the bodies of the two girls floating in the lake on Friday morning. They reported the incident to the local police, who reached the spot and fished out the bodies of the trio later in the day.

Earlier, tense situation prevailed during the search operation at the lake as the angry relatives of the deceased from Lingannapeta sought immediate arrest of Rekha’s husband Raju, a labourer, and her in-laws for allegedly harassing the hapless woman for additional dowry and abetting her to commit suicide with her two daughters.

The Gambhiraopet police shifted the bodies of the trio to the mortuary at the government hospital in Sircilla amid heavy police deployment.

A case was registered and further investigation is on.

(Roshini: suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)