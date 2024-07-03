ADVERTISEMENT

Woman cheated and sexually assaulted by her matrimonial match

Published - July 03, 2024 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year old woman from Uppal was allegedly cheated and sexually assaulted by a man she met on matrimonial site. The suspect 30-year0old M. Rajashekhar and the woman met on a matrimonial site and ended up becoming friends.

According to the police, subsequently, on the promise of marriage, the man allegedly took her to his photo studio and sexually assaulted her on June 24. Later when she asked him about marriage, he started avoiding her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a zero FIR was booked in Uppal and later the case was transferred to SR Nagar Police Station for further investigation. The SR Nagar police have booked a case and started investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US