Woman cheated and sexually assaulted by her matrimonial match

Published - July 03, 2024 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year old woman from Uppal was allegedly cheated and sexually assaulted by a man she met on matrimonial site. The suspect 30-year0old M. Rajashekhar and the woman met on a matrimonial site and ended up becoming friends.

According to the police, subsequently, on the promise of marriage, the man allegedly took her to his photo studio and sexually assaulted her on June 24. Later when she asked him about marriage, he started avoiding her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a zero FIR was booked in Uppal and later the case was transferred to SR Nagar Police Station for further investigation. The SR Nagar police have booked a case and started investigation.

Hyderabad / Telangana

