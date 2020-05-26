Woman battling virus delivers twins at Gandhi

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020 23:23 IST

Swab samples collected from newborns for COVID testing

A 20-year-old pregnant woman from Medchal, admitted to Gandhi Hospital with COVID-19, delivered twins on Tuesday evening. The condition of the mother and the twin girls is said to be safe. Swab samples were collected from the newborns to test for presence of coronavirus. The results are expected on Wednesday.

Fifth such case

Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao said this was the fifth case of a COVID-positive pregnant woman to have had a delivery at the hospital. The first such case was recorded on May 8.

In all cases, newborns and mothers are admitted in different wards to avoid transmission of the virus. Swab samples are collected thrice before discharging the newborns. In the first case, the baby did not contract the infectious disease frm its mother.

Regarding the Medchal woman who delivered twins through C-section, Dr Rao said that she was initially admitted at Niloufer Hospital. “After testing positive (for coronavirus), she was refereed to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. She delivered twins in the evening. One girl weighs 2.5 kg and the other 2 kg,” he said.