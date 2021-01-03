Woman batters alcoholic husband to death

‘Victim used to beat his wife daily’

Fed up with her husband’s regular drinking and physical harassment, a 30-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned him to death with a pestle at their residence in Keesara here on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim, Shyam (36), a watchman, who hails from Warangal, got married to Saroja and the couple had three children. Shyam was allegedly addicted to alcohol and used to beat his wife and children almost daily, Keesara Inspector J. Narender Goud said. On Saturday night too, he came home in an inebriated condition and started assaulting Saroja, following a heated argument.

“When he started beating their daughter, Saroja hit his head with a pestle, and as a result, he fell on the ground. She assumed that Shyam fell unconscious and was sleeping and left him unattended,” police said.

Next morning (on Sunday), she found Shyam dead in a pool of blood and alerted the neighbours, who in turn informed police about the offence. A case was registered and Saroja was taken into custody.

Meanwhile at Nandigama in Rangareddy district, a 40-year-old farmer was found murdered at an agricultural field. The victim, Rayappagari Srinivas Reddy, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants.

Nandigama police said that around 11 a.m. on Sunday, tractor driver Vadla Naveen Chary found Reddy’s body and informed his family members.

A probe is on to identify and nab the accused.