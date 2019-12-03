Woman among five held for kidnapping brick kiln owner

The Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police arrested a kidnappers’ gang of five, led by a woman, for allegedly abducting a brick kiln owner for ransom on November 25.

Police recovered ₹5.98 lakh cash, two cars, six cellphones, three knives, five masks and two number plates of other vehicles.

Talking to the media in Peddapalli town on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana said that the accused kidnapped brick kiln owner Nalluri Siddaiah (45) when he was returning from the kiln on the night of November 25 at Goureddypet village in his car.

By using Mr. Siddaiah’s mobile phone, they called his wife and threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid. Later, his wife had handed over ₹8 lakh cash to the kidnappers.

While releasing Mr. Siddaiah, the kidnappers took ₹56,000 cash from his pocket, his ATM card and pin number.

The victims lodged a complaint with the Basanthnagar police, who immediately formed seven teams and launched an investigation by checking the video footages in Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Warangal.

Since Mr. Siddaiah did not block his ATM card, the accused withdrew money from ATMs in Suryapet, Uppal, Thorrur, Kodad and Hyderabad. Based on the ATM transactions, police alerted the Nalgonda police and collected pictures of the accused from the CCTV footages at the ATMs.

On credible information about the gang meeting on Tuesday for sharing the ransom amount, police waylaid and arrested the accused during a vehicle checking on the outskirts of the town.

Kingpin Gunda Rajani (30), who hails from Goureddypet village, had incurred huge debts and decided to pay them off by kidnapping the businessman. Rajani informed about the trader’s money and property to Praveen Kumar from the same village, who was also in dire need of money.

Praveen took the help of his friends and two cabbies to kidnap Mr. Siddaiah. The other accused have been identified as Munna, Kireeti, G. Ramesh and Sheik Basha. Another accused Shakeel is at large.