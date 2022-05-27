Woman allegedly killed by parents over her ‘inter-faith love affair’

She had eloped with a youth from the village; brought back by police

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her parents over her alleged inter-faith love affair at Nagalkonda village in Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Friday morning.

The young woman was found murdered with her throat slit with a knife inside her room at their residence in the early hours of the day. Her parents, both farmers, initially tried to project it as a suicide by claiming that she died of self inflicted stab injuries, sources said.

However, the police after inspecting the scene of crime and gathering preliminary information from the neighbours confirmed it as a murder.

Sources said that the parents of the woman nursed a grudge against their daughter over her alleged love affair with a youth belonging to another religion of the same village. The youth allegedly eloped with the woman to Maharashtra two months ago but they were subsequently traced by the local police based on a complaint by the parents of the woman.

The police registered a case against the youth and handed over the woman to her parents a few weeks ago. Since then, the parents had strained relations with their daughter, sources added.

Police sources ruled out the ‘honour killing’ angle saying the woman was unmarried.

When contacted, Narnoon sub-inspector of police Ravi Kiran told The Hindu that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

A detailed investigation into the case is underway from all angles to unravel the facts, he said.