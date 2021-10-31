Woman administered two doses of vaccine, condition stable

In a shocking incident, a woman was administered two doses of COVID vaccine at Jogipet on Sunday.

According to sources, one Sabeera (55) came for vaccination. She was administered a dose of vaccine by a medical department personnel. When some municipal staff were taking photos, she again came to the place where vaccine is being administered. Unaware about this, the nurse again her another dose and the mistake was realised latter.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital and put under observation.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Gayatri Devi while confirming the incident said that the condition of Sabeera was stable and doctors are observing her.