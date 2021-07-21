Woman accuses SI of bigamy, case booked

A woman from Begumpet accused a Sub-Inspector with the Hyderabad City Police of cheating and bigamy, and allegedly attempted to end her life. The accused SI, U. Madhu, was posted at Tappachabutra police station.

Recently, she also lodged a complaint with Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas, stating that Madhu, who was already married, told the woman that he was unmarried and tied the knot. After an inquiry, the officer was placed under suspicion by the Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and a case was registered against him at Begumpet police station. A probe is on.