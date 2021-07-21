Hyderabad

Woman accuses SI of bigamy, case booked

A woman from Begumpet accused a Sub-Inspector with the Hyderabad City Police of cheating and bigamy, and allegedly attempted to end her life. The accused SI, U. Madhu, was posted at Tappachabutra police station.

Recently, she also lodged a complaint with Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas, stating that Madhu, who was already married, told the woman that he was unmarried and tied the knot. After an inquiry, the officer was placed under suspicion by the Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and a case was registered against him at Begumpet police station. A probe is on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 7:12:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/woman-accuses-si-of-bigamy-case-booked/article35448201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY