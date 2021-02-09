Woman accuses former boyfriend of rape

A man allegedly confined his ex-girlfriend in his house against her will and then raped her. A case was booked by Raidurgam Police Station.

While the offence allegedly took place on February 4, a case was booked on February 8 after the victim approached the police with a complaint. The accused and the victim were dating for a while. However, in 2019, they parted ways.

On February 3, the accused sent a message to the victim, asking her to meet to talk to him in his house which is in a gated apartment complex in Raidurgam Police Station Limits.

Soon after the victim went to his house, he allegedly grabbed her neck, dragged her into his room and raped her.

The Raidurgam police booked a case under sections 376 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code.