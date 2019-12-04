Woman accused in extortion case files ‘assault’ case

One Aziz was booked by Banjara Hills police on Tuesday for outraging the modesty of an art director in Tollywood film industry.

According to police, the victim alleged that on Monday evening when she along with a few of her friends was going in a car, another four-wheeler hit their vehicle from behind on Road No. 10 of Banjara Hills.

The woman and her friend, who was behind the wheels got down and took Aziz’s car keys, following which both parties had an argument, police said.

“She alleges that Aziz and his family members abused her, and manhandled his friend,” Additional inspector K.Ravi Kumar said.

Following a complaint, a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Aziz.

Meanwhile, Aziz also lodged a counter-complaint against the woman art director and her friend.

Police said that art director was accused in an extortion case and the allegations were proved.