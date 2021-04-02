WLP adds Hyderabad as its second hub

World Logistics Passport (WLP), a unique loyalty program established to increase trading opportunities between emerging markets, is expanding in India – with Hyderabad registering as a ‘Hub’ and two subsidiaries of the GMR conglomerate registering as partners, both operating in Hyderabad airport.

It is the second WLP Hub registered in India, after Mumbai. The city is strategically important for the country’s international exports of goods and services, totalling approximately US $21 billion. With trade routes to Mumbai and New Delhi, as well as to the WLP’s global network, Hyderabad’s trade infrastructure includes Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

More than 10 countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa, are now part of the major policy initiative. In addition, major multinational corporations including UPS, Pfizer, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and LG are also engaged with the WLP. Earlier this year, WLP signed Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (Mumbai), and Nepal as partners.

“India has been one of the first countries to engage in our program, showing a clear commitment to think differently about how goods and services move round the world. Today’s announcement is yet another endorsement of this new approach to global trade, and we are eyeing additional expansion,” said CEO Mike Bhaskaran, in a release.