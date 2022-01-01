Within ORR and beyond: HMDA’s development canopy in 2021

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 00:56 IST

Kokapet layout development, completion of Balanagar flyover, beautification of the Tank Bund and illumination of the Outer Ring Road are some of the achievements by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) during the bygone year 2021.

During the last three years, HMDA has taken up works to the tune of ₹2,000 crore some of which have been completed and more are in progress, a year-end statement from the urban development authority claimed.

A six lane two-way flyover of one kilometre length has been built at Balanagar, passing over Narsapur crossroads and Fathenagar junction, and the existing road has been widened to 45 metres from 30 metres.

Advertising

Advertising

Granite flooring, ornamental railing, street lighting, benching and other such facilities are hoped to attract more visitors to Tank Bund while the Necklace Road has been refurbished by a VDCC road for a length of six kilometres, apart from footpath improvement and walkway lighting.

High mast LED lighting has been completed on the central median of the main carriage way for a length of 136 kilometres on the ORR, in order to reduce the accidents, and a logistic park has been launched in Batasingaram area.

Two walk ways have been taken up at Uppal and Mehdipatnam, besides installation of three foot over bridges at Uppal, AS Rao Nagar and IDPL colony.

Infrastructural facilities have been taken up in an area of 533 acres at the Neopolis layout of Kokapet, and a trumpet across the ORR has been taken up for faster connectivity from the layout, besides up and down ramps at Narsingi.

Up and down ramps at Upparpally, down ramp at Laxminagar, widening of the ORR service roads, additional trauma care centres, ongoing construction of crematoria at Fathullaguda, urban parks, landscaping along the ORR with drip irrigation, Uppal Bagayat development, road improvements in surrounding municipalities, and several other works have been cited by HMDA through the statement.