‘Withdraw Bill on raise in marriage age’

01 January 2022 00:55 IST

The United Muslim Forum, a body of faith leaders, has opposed the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 years. In a statement issued to the media, the UMF said that the Bill must be withdrawn as it goes against the Constitution. It advised community members not to have apprehensions about the Bill at this juncture. They requested qazis to guide people in this regard so that a situation of panic does not arise.

The UMF also requested the imams of mosques to speak about the subject, and acquaint worshippers of the situation.

They also cited a recent judgment of Punjab and Haryana High Court which granted protection to a married 17-year-old girl.

