With prayer on their lips, Laxmapur villagers relocate

On Sunday, at about 8 a.m., a few groups of villagers led by sarpanch K. Swamy offered prayers at Laxmapur in Toguta mandal of the district. Breaking coconuts after lighting lamps and incense sticks, they sought divine blessings as they are about to begin a new life in a rehabilitation colony.

“Please see that there are no problems and we are safe in the new village where we are going to settle down,” Mr Swamy and others prayed, for the final time, at Peddamma, Maisamma, Pochamma and Hanuman temples.

Laxmapur is one of the villages that would get submerged under the 50 tmcft capacity Mallannasagar reservoir coming up in Toguta and Kondapaka mandals of the district. This will be the biggest balancing reservoir under Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The village has as many as 383 families with a population of around 800 people. The villagers were allotted house sites at Sangapur near Mutrajpally. They are being given temporary accommodation at the double bedroom houses already constructed near Sangapur. Their own houses are at different stages of construction. Some are at basement level, for some pillars have been erected while construction is yet to commence for some houses.

“Some families are yet to get rehabilitation and resettlement package. Similarly, some youths and 15 elderly persons are to get rehabilitation package. The authorities have promised to address these issues once we shift to our new houses,” S. Kanaka Raju, ward member, told The Hindu.

Mr. Raju said that about 80 per cent of the villagers have already vacated their houses and shifted. The remaining will shift in the next few days.