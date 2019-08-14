With penalty threat, vendors forced to buy bins from GHMC

The sight of GHMC officials going around with penalty slips has become a menacing sign for street vendors who have not bought garbage bins from them.

Several vendors have complained that they were forced to buy the bins offered by circle level officials as part of the ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandaar Hyderabad’ drive, after being threatened with penalty.

Majority of those paying fine are street vendors and small time grocers and other commercial establishments. “After the sensitisation drive, they did not give me enough time to purchase a bin, before returning to levy a penalty of ₹100. I had to shell out ₹350 to buy the bin they were offering,” said Narsimha, a vegetable vendor near Indira Park, which is the hub of several street vendors.

Coercion tactics

Even those already using bins are being penalised, they alleged. Lakshmi, a coconut vendor said, “I was using a large bag to dump the shells, but officials forced me to buy a bin from them.” A tea seller said his use-and-throw carton for trashing the cups is now replaced by a plastic tub sold by the corporation.

Swanky showrooms already using garbage bins too are not spared from the drive.

“Recently, a team of seven officials came to our showroom and tried to sell a garbage bin. I showed them the bin of same capacity which we had been using, but they said the lid we used was different from theirs. When I said that I was not authorised to make purchases, they threatened me with penalty,” said a sales executive of a reputed clothing brand’s store in Dilsukhnagar.

The corporation had earlier distributed 44 lakh bins of 12-litre capacity free of cost to households across the city for segregation of dry and wet waste, but they have not been put to effective use till now.

Officials from GHMC, however, supported the drive, saying it was in sync with the Solid Waste Management Rules, and aimed to put a check on littering of the roads. “We are standardising the bins used by commercial vendors. They are not permitted to use cartons and bags for waste disposal; instead, they should use bins of 60 litres capacity with lid. While it is not mandatory to buy from us, we are supplying in bulk at reduced prices which is beneficial to them,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health, Vijay Kumar.