With model code lifted, TGIIC allots land to 113 firms investing ₹2,200 crore in Telangana 

Published - June 09, 2024 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has allotted land to 113 companies that will be investing ₹2,200 crore in their projects and generate employment opportunities for at least 7,000 people over time.

Marquee investors such as France’s Mane Group, Hong Kong’s APC and Kerala’s Malabar Gold are among the firms allotted land. A chunk of the allotments, however, has gone to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in line with Telangana government’s commitment to promote such units. The 130 companies were part of the 140 that had applied, seeking land, to TGIIC during last three months when the Model Code of Conduct for elections was in force.

Their applications were examined and the land was allotted once the code was lifted, TGIIC said on Saturday in a release to land allocations for industries.

The Corporation said it is working towards setting up all the projects, facilitating investments, and discussing with the companies to identify suitable locations for setting up industries and allocating land to them. TGIIC will focus on developing world-class industrial infrastructure and setting up more MSME clusters to support local entrepreneurs and attract domestic and foreign investment.

Since the new government came to power in December 2023, nearly ₹50,000 crore in new investment proposals have been announced by companies, with ₹40,000 crore of them during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos earlier this year and the rest subsequently, TGIIC said.

Telangana

