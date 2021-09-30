With an eye on the sky, TS unveils draft Space Tech policy

HYDERABAD

A draft SpaceTech framework has been unveiled by Telangana government as part of its vision to position the State as a globally recognised one-stop destination in space technology.

Inviting comments and suggestions on the draft, which has been formulated by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT Department in consultation with the industry and academia, the State government said it is keen on boosting private participation in the space technology sector.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad was already one of the key centres for SpaceTech activities and contributed around 30% of the parts for the Mars Orbiter Mission. “With the national policies and regulations focused on further unlocking private participation in the sector, Telangana looks to take charge and be a key player in the growth journey of the SpaceTech sector. The draft framework is therefore the State’s strategy towards achieving the same.”

Multiple objectives are sought to be achieved, from supporting business and entrepreneurship, boosting manufacturing, becoming a testbed for remote sensing applications, attracting global investments and partner and making Telangana as the global technology hub for SpaceTech. It is to be achieved by undertaking numerous initiatives that can be broadly classified into enabling access to infrastructure, business facilitation and collaboration, skill development and training and promoting research and Innovation, the draft policy framework said.