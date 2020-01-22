With a peaceful poll, Bhainsa sets aside communal divide

Peace that had prevailed during polling for the Bhainsa Municipal Council election, and voters’ enthusiasm as they queued up outside the polling stations on Wednesday perhaps presented a solution to bridge the deep communal divide.

There is no denying the fact that citizens of this communally sensitive town in Nirmal district got sharply polarised post January 12 and 13 communal violence. But it has also shown that there is hope for communities to co-exist peacefully.

Glaring example

A glaring example is voters of the violence-hit Korbagalli, which falls under ward number 24. A Muslim candidate, Nishab Kausar, contested on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, and was assured support from the ward’s Hindu voters, according to a voter whose house in Korbagalli also suffered damage during the recent violence.

Top police officials, including Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Shashidhar Raju, are of the strong opinion that the solution lay in community policing. “It is because of such unstinting efforts for the last 10 days that today’s proceedings were peaceful,” he asserted.

Polling percentage in the 23 wards where election was held confirmed to the general trend in other municipalities in the former composite Adilabad district. This is an indication that locals have got back to their usual business, and peace restored. In fact, more voters seem to have voted in the six hyper sensitive polling stations since the start of polling.

Peaceful atmosphere

“We interacted a lot with people from both sides, assuring them of creating a peaceful atmosphere so that they can vote fearlessly,” said Mr. Raju, heading a sizable force keeping peace in the town. “The atmosphere was indeed peaceful,” vouched Jingurolla Poshetti, a voter from Korbagalli, who participated in the polling.

“The Rapid Action Force and Telangana State Special Police contingents have been patrolling localities on foot. Election General Observer Shruti Ojha also interacted with voters,” the SP recounted, giving some confidence-building measures taken up for maintaining peace during polling.