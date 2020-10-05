Winning Dubbak is a necessity, says Manickam Tagore

Hyderabad

05 October 2020 00:08 IST

‘The bypoll should be gateway to power in 2023 elections’

AICC in-charge for Telangana Congress, Manickam Tagore, warned the leaders that winning Dubbak by-election was not a choice but a necessity and commitment of all the leaders would be tested.

Mr. Tagore, who addressed senior leaders and incharges for 140 villages of Dubbak constituency at a review meeting said that should be the gateway to power in 2023 Assembly elections.

The identified leaders including the MLA and MLC contestants have to stay put in the allotted villages and expose the TRS party’s corruption and its money politics to people, he said. He is also scheduled to address a meeting in Dubbak in the second week of October.

Advertising

Advertising

Dubbak candidate

The candidate is likely to be announced in a few days but the party leaders seem to be in favour of DCC president T. Narsa Reddy. The meeting however did not finalise any name. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy advised the in-charges not to leave their allotted villages and be with people explaining them how the TRS has ‘ruined’ the State. He also said the BJP and TRS were in collusion and this nexus should be exposed. Mr. Reddy also appealed to the leaders to ensure that all the graduates are enlisted for the upcoming MLC elections that the party is confident of winning.

Hathras incident

He asked the party workers to observe silent protest on Monday evening to express their concern over the brutal rape and killing of a girl in Uttar Pradesh. This is a programme of the AICC and all Congress leaders and cadre should participate, he said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Sreenivasan Krishnan, Vamshichand Reddy, Sampath Kumar; TPCC working presidents, A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar; MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLAs Seethakka and T. Jagga Reddy were among present apart from former Ministers.