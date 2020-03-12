Wings India to open with air shows today

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 00:35 IST

Formal inauguration tomorrow

Wings India 2020, the next in series of biennial civil aviation exhibition and conference, will get under way at the Begumpet airport here on Thursday.

‘Flying for All’ is the theme of the four-day event in tune with the government’s emphasis on making air travel accessible to more people.

It opens amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) spreading to more locations globally. Among the impacts of the virus has been restriction on travel.

‘Truncated’ event

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri, who is scheduled to address the plenary on March 14, had in Delhi a few days ago mentioned of how Wings India 2020 under the circumstances is likely to be a truncated event.

Senior officials of the Union Ministry as well as those from Telangana government in recent days spoke of changes being made to the event, especially making it a more business event, having more video conferences and restricting entry to public.

According to the schedule, shared by the organisers, day one of the event will feature B2B and B2G meetings, exhibition as well as aerobatics/air show.

On March 13, the inaugural session is scheduled to be addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Airports Authority of India chairman Arvind Singh, Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and joint secretary Usha Padhee as well as FICCI’s Civil Aviation Committee chairman Anand Stanley have been listed as other speakers.

On March 15, besides the exhibition, the event will feature aerobatics/air show.