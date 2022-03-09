Wings India to open on March 24

Previous edition of the popular civil aviation show was held amid COVID cloud

Wings India-2022, the next edition of one of the most popular civil aviation shows, will be held from March 24 in Hyderabad.

A preparatory meeting on aspects pertaining to conduct of the three-day biennial event was held under the chairpersonship of Joint Secretary to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee, at Begumpet Airport on Tuesday. Officials of the Telangana government, AAI and FICCI as well as a number of agencies responsible for facilitation of infrastructure, law and order and other services participated.

The event is scheduled to be held from March 24-27, with the first two days being business days and the last for general public, a release from the organisers said. The previous edition of the civil aviation show was held amid COVID cloud. A lockdown was also imposed in the State soon after the event.

A release from the organisers on the preparatory meeting said there was overwhelming response for Wings India 2022. FICCI said over 125 international and domestic exhibitors have confirmed participation.

The event, which comes in the backdrop of life returning to normalcy after the third wave of the pandemic, is expected to have delegation from 15 countries and 25 States and Union Territories. Only fully vaccinated delegates will be allowed to participate and proper health screening protocol is to be implemented, the organisers said.

One of the highlights of Wings India 2022 will be aerobatics by Sarang team of the Indian Air Force.