Wings India gets underway  

Panel discussions, signing of agreements and showcasing of aircraft marked Wings India 2022, which got under way at the Begumpet airport here on Thursday.

Joint Secretary to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee said it was the biggest event of the ministry, since the pandemic, and witnessed participation of various delegations. The organisers said more than 125 international and domestic exhibitors, 15 country delegations and 29 States and Union Territories, are participating in the event.

A round table on Helicopter sector discussed the growth story, issues, and challenges. Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and Urban Air Mobility will drive the future of helicopter sector in India as per the panel. Ms. Padhee said that the government through its Helicopter Acceleration Cell is engaging with the sector to address the issues.

‘Vision 1000 Helicopters’

Co-chair of FICCI General Aviation Taskforce and Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia, Sunny Guglani stressed on the need for a ‘Vision 1000 Helicopters’ in India. Emergency rescue, aerial work, disaster response and airborne law enforcement, were a few cases that the panel discussed as critical, a release from the organisers said.

While Embraer displayed its largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2, Airbus showcased its long-haul aircraft A-350 at the static display. Airbus also displayed a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market.

The event, which will be inaugurated on Friday, also featured a Business Aviation roundtable. President of Jet HQ Asia Rohit Kapur said business aviation and the demand for charter aircraft was increasing while the supply was not sufficient.

Co-Chair FICCI General Aviation Taskforce and co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services Kanika Tekriwal said reducing the owning and operating cost, rationalising duty on engine repairs as well as the ground handling charges were essential for growth of Business Aviation segment.

Wings India also featured a panel discussion on ‘Making India a Global Drone Hub by 2030: Issues & Way Forward’ that deliberated on use cases and future of drones.

Among the agreements announced at the event were one between CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories and Scientech Technologies for technology transfer on multicopter drones for various applications, including medicine delivery.