Wings India 2024 concludes with over 50,000 turning up on the last day

January 21, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Abarth aircraft performing an aerobatic display during the closing ceremony of ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Abarth aircraft performing an aerobatic display during the closing ceremony of ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Wings India 2024, the four-day aviation summit, concluded on Sunday with an impressive turnout of more than 50,000 attendees on the final day. Recognised as Asia’s largest civil aviation event, the summit was hosted at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport.

A source told The Hindu that the last day witnessed a substantial public attendance, ranging from 50,000 to 75,000. The previous day drew over 15,000 participants, bringing the total number of general public visitors to over 1 lakh during the two days.

Commencing on January 18, the event was inaugurated by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. The initial two days were reserved for business visitors, while last two were for the general public. Marked by numerous impactful deals and partnerships, the summit proved to be a significant event. The first two days also featured roundtables and panel discussions addressing various aviation-related issues.

A major highlight was the static display of 25 aircraft and helicopters along with air and drone shows that appealed to attendees of all ages. The air shows showcased four Sarang helicopters from the Indian Air Force, four aircrafts from the UK’s Mark Jeffries team, and the Air India Express’ Boeing 737 Max 8 executing impressive low fly-bys and intricate manoeuvres.

