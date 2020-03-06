Wings 2020 from March 12

HYDERABAD

Aerospace major Airbus on Friday said it would showcase its class-leading products, technologies and services at the Wings India 2020, the next edition of the biennial civil aviation show to be held at Begumpet Airport from March 12 to 15.

It made this announcement even as Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in Delhi, said a truncated Wings India 2020 would be organised. There would be video conferences and large gatherings of public would be curtailed at the event, he said. An official of the ministry said many one-to-one meetings would also be organised.

Their statements come amid concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. A much-awaited civil aviation event, Wings is jointly organised by the ministry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

A release from Airbus said “visitors will be able to experience a scale model of the single aisle A220 aircraft, which is specifically designed and purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market. The A220 is an ideal choice for India to develop its regional air connectivity.

Displayed alongside will be a model of the A350-900 that Airbus described as the most modern and efficient wide body aircraft in service. Forming part of the showcase will be a scale model of the Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter.

Airbus said it would also be displaying its capabilities in data analytics and support programmes. “India is at the heart of Airbus. We leverage India’s tremendous talent pool to make in India, design in India and innovate in India to support and contribute to the government’s goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Wings India is an exemplary platform to showcase some of those innovative products and services,” said Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

The release said a ‘Meet-and-greet recruitment event’ is to be organised at the Airbus stand on March 14 and 15. The company will meet pre-screened candidates for prospective positions in digital and engineering areas. It is looking for specific skill sets, including in Big Data, IoT, Avionics Software and Airframe Engineering.

Wings 2020 website said enhanced precautionary measures would be followed, including making available hand sanitisers, having a team of doctors on standby as well as checking temperature of visitors at the access points. As part of a ‘no-contact’ policy, traditional greeting (Namaste) would be encouraged. (With inputs from PTI)