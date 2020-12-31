Wine shops to stay open till midnight

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 00:06 IST

Telangana Prohibition and Excise department has permitted wine shops to be open till December 31 midnight. Besides, according to orders issued by the department officials on Wednesday, licence holders of pubs, clubs, EP1 licences (events permit), and licences of Tourism Development Corporation are permitted to serve liquor up to 1 a.m. on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The Union Health Secretary has written to all States to keep strict vigil on all events that could be “super spreader” events, and to curb crowding in the wake of New Year celebrations and various events associated with it. Since the pubs, clubs, and other places were permitted to be open till 1 a.m., there is a possibility of congregations.

Interestingly, popular websites which list pubs and hotels, where the New Year celebrations will be held took down advertisements on Wednesday night.

Advertising

Advertising

From afternoon to early evening, the websites listed party venues along with COVID precautions. However, the pages did not load on the websites at night.