Wine shop gutted in fire near Hyderabad

04 November 2020 15:06 IST

A major fire broke out at a wine shop near Medchal crossroads, around 32 km from Hyderabad, in the wee hours of Wednesday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Shamirpet Station Fire Officer Chitram Purna Kumar said that around 5.10 a.m. they got a call and soon they turned out a fire tender to the spot to douse the flames.

“It took more than one-and-half hour to extinguish the flames,” he said.

According to the officer, the complete wine shop gutted in the fire and the damage is estimated to be around ₹20 lakh.

Officials are suspecting short-circuit to be the reason behind the fire. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.