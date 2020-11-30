Will voter turnout improve?

HYDERABAD

30 November 2020 00:13 IST

2016 GHMC elections saw just 45% turnout

The high decibel campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections finally came to an end on Sunday and the city will go to polls on Tuesday. As per instructions of election authorities, civic body officials have taken measures to increase the poll percentage this time, including improved awareness programmes and distribution of voter slips to as many voters as possible.

During 2016 GHMC elections, the overall poll percentage was 45.29%. Of the total 74,24,096 electors, only 33,62,688 cast their vote.

In terms of individual wards, the highest of 59.19% was recorded in Erragadda (ward number 101), closely followed by 58.30% in Ramchandrapuram (ward number 112) and 57% in Cherlapally (ward number 3).

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 150 wards, the highest number of voters were registered in Subash Nagar (ward number 130). There, of the 89,159 electors, 38,963 cast their vote.

The lowest polling of 33.98% was recorded in Vijayanagar Colony, followed by 34.28% in Medipatnam and 35.82% in Rein Bazar.