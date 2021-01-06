Will TPCC chief delay damage the party in Nagarjuna Sagar?

Currently, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy’s name is doing the rounds

While differences over selection of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief are well-known, Telangana Congress leaders are also divided over whether the decision can be deferred till the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll as sought by senior leader K. Jana Reddy.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore’s discussion on Wednesday over web platform with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and all working presidents though focussed on deferring the PCC chief decision, also had to face questions on the need for delay when the entire State and the cadre were keenly watching.

“A new name crops up everyday and our party’s image is being diluted due to the delay. We will respect the party’s decision but it should not be inordinately delayed in party’s interests,” was the suggestion from a senior leader.

After such a huge exercise of opinion seeking from all sections within the party it would send a wrong signal if the party defers the decision. Both the ruling TRS and the BJP will target the Congress in the by-poll saying it cannot even decide its chief after such an exercise and it would be difficult for the party to counter that argument, is the opinion of some leaders.

The latest discussion assumed significance after the name of MLC T. Jeevan Reddy suddenly cropped up apparently in an effort to pacify all the groups. Mr. Jeevan Reddy though never threw his hat in the ring was called to New Delhi last week to seek his opinion. “He was not interested but was willing to take the reigns if the party demands,” explained a senior party leader in New Delhi. Mr. Jeevan Reddy said that he was for any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi.

After Mr. Jeevan Reddy’s name started doing the rounds, Jana Reddy sent a letter asking the party high command to postpone the PCC chief selection till the bypoll is completed not to displease anyone. It is said that Mr. Jana Reddy doesn’t want Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who is also in the race for the top post, to stay away from electioneering in protest. The Komatireddy brothers have strong influence in the district and their anger can reflect in the polling.

Party sources in New Delhi, however, claimed that AICC president Sonia Gandhi is yet to confirm Mr. Jeevan Reddy’s name. Meanwhile, AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy reportedly said that he would support any decision taken by Rahul Gandhi.